PM seeks editors' support in framing policy for independent media
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday sought cooperation of newspaper editors for the government’s ongoing move to formulate a policy for independent media and journalists.
He sought the cooperation during a meeting with the leaders of the National Editors' Council at his office in the Cabinet Division at the Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon, said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Md Suzauddhowla (Sujan Mahmud).
The Prime Minister also urged the editors to highlight the government's positive initiatives alongside doing constructive criticism so that people remain informed about the measures being taken in the public interest.
An eight-member delegation of the National Editors' Council led by its Convener and Jaijaidin Editor Shafik Rehman and Joint Convener and Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman, attended the meeting.
The other members of the delegation were Protidiner Bangladesh Editor Maruf Kamal Khan Sohel, Naya Diganta Editor Salahuddin Muhammad Babar, Jugantor Editor Abdul Hye Sikder, Jatiya Press Club President Hasan Hafiz, WADA Editor Shafiqul Alam and Manobkantha Editor Shahidul Islam.