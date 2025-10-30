Make Consensus Commission report understandable for people: Chief Adviser

The chief adviser said this while the Consensus Commission members handing over the eight-volume report to him at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Wednesday evening, said a press release of the chief adviser’s press wing.

The report included detailed recommendations, meeting minutes, and records of discussions of the Commission.

Professor Yunus also urged that the book be published in both Bangla and English, saying, “It should also be taken into consideration that this book should be included as a textbook for students in the future”.

“The young generation will read it, understand it themselves, and share the knowledge with their parents,” he added.