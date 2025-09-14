Govt considering reducing life imprisonment: Home Adviser

The government is considering reducing the life imprisonment term to a reasonable period from 30 years aimed at releasing older prisoners, home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said.

“According to the Penal Code of 1860, the term of life imprisonment in Bangladesh is currently 30 years. We are considering reducing the years to a reasonable period. But nothing has yet been finalised to this end,” he said.