Govt publishes list of ‘July Warriors’
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has published a gazette notification recognising 493 individuals injured in the July mass uprising as ‘July Warriors’.
The ministry issued the gazette on Thursday categorising 493 critically injured individuals under ‘Category A’.
The gazette, signed by deputy secretary of the Ministry, Haridas Thakur, has been published under the schedule-1 (Allocation of Business) of the Rules of Business, 1996 of the ministry.
The gazette includes the medical case IDs, names, parents’ names and permanent addresses of the very severely injured protesters.
On 15 January, a list of 834 martyrs from the mass uprising was published through a gazette.