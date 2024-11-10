Major shakeup in portfolio after oath of three new advisers
After three new advisers were administered oath today, the portfolios of the advisers underwent a major shakeup.
Sk Bashir Uddin who took oath today has been given the charge of adviser of commerce ministry. He is charged with textiles and jute ministry.
Another newly appointed adviser, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been given the charge of the cultural affairs ministry.
Professor Asif Nazrul cultural affairs ministry was in charge of three ministries including cultural affairs ministry. He will now oversee law and expatriate welfare ministries as Farooki takes charge of the cultural affairs ministry.
Meanwhile, Salehuddin Ahmed will now oversee only the finance ministry after the appointment of Sk Bashir as commerce adviser.
In the redistribution of the portfolio, adviser Hassan Ariff has been given charge of civil aviation and tourism ministry besides land ministry.
As chief adviser left the civil aviation and tourism ministry, he will now supervise cabinet division, defence ministry, armed forces division and public administration ministry.
Asif Mahmud was given the portfolio of the local government, rural development and co-operatives ministry in addition to the youth and sports ministry.
Current shipping adviser Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain was also given the charge of the labour and employment ministry. Asif Mahmud was the adviser of the ministry.
Ali Imam Majmudar, who was attached to the chief adviser's office, was made the adviser to the food and agriculture ministry.
Newly appointed adviser Mahfuj Alam, who was a special assistant to the chief adviser, got no portfolio yet, according to the gazette.