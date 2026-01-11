Vote ‘Yes’ in referendum if you want reforms: Syeda Rizwana Hasan
Emphasising that everyone must take part in the referendum, the adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, has said, “If you truly want reforms, then our answer must be ‘yes’.”
She made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) civic award 2025 ceremony on Sunday morning.
Mentioning that both the national parliamentary election and the referendum will be held on the same day, 12 February, the adviser said, “On that same day, the second vote you will cast is the referendum. This is the moment of decision to bend the axis of power in Bangladesh away from the ruling elite towards the people. Everyone must participate in this referendum, and if you truly want reform, then our answer must be ‘yes’.”
“If we do not say ‘yes’, if we remain silent, inactive, or say ‘no’, then we may miss, perhaps for many more years, the opportunity to bring about the balance of power that this society so desperately needs,” she further said.
Stating that therefore, you should read the proposed reforms yourselves and understand them, Rizwana Hasan expressed, “From the government’s side, extensive publicity and detailed explanatory notes are being prepared and provided to you. Everyone must take part in the referendum and express their views. If you want reform, you must go to the referendum and express your support for reform.”
She added, “If… you genuinely want to shift the weight of power from the ruling elite to the people, then you must stand in favour of reforms. We will be intimidated in various ways so that we do not go for casting ballots. We’ve already seen signs of attempts to frighten voters. It was precisely by overcoming fear that July–August became successful. There were movements before as well, but those movements did not achieve ultimate success because they could not overcome fear. Intimidation continued in various forms. Even now, intimidation is continuing.”
Describing young people as a major voting bloc in the election, adviser Rizwana Hasan said, “Just as this young generation has freed us from the grip of autocracy and authoritarianism, they must now be prepared just as firmly to strengthen the foundations of democracy through reform. There is absolutely no scope to sit back and be content merely because authoritarianism has fallen. … Democracy does not automatically arrive the moment an autocrat is removed. For democracy to take root, every citizen must be conscious and vigilant in exercising their right to vote.’
Congratulating those who would receive awards, the adviser said, “When you receive an award, you come further into the limelight, and your responsibility increases. People then watch to see whether you are able to work even better. An award, therefore, is also a matter of responsibility; it increases the weight of that responsibility.”
Also present at the award ceremony were the adviser for Local Government, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain; writer and intellectual professor Salimullah Khan; secretary of the local government division Rezaul Maksud Zahedi; and Dhaka South City Corporation administrator Mahmudul Hasan.
The event was presided over by the DNCC administrator Mohammad Ejaz.