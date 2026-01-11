Vote ‘Yes’ in referendum if you want reforms: Syeda Rizwana Hasan

Mentioning that both the national parliamentary election and the referendum will be held on the same day, 12 February, the adviser said, “On that same day, the second vote you will cast is the referendum. This is the moment of decision to bend the axis of power in Bangladesh away from the ruling elite towards the people. Everyone must participate in this referendum, and if you truly want reform, then our answer must be ‘yes’.”

“If we do not say ‘yes’, if we remain silent, inactive, or say ‘no’, then we may miss, perhaps for many more years, the opportunity to bring about the balance of power that this society so desperately needs,” she further said.

Stating that therefore, you should read the proposed reforms yourselves and understand them, Rizwana Hasan expressed, “From the government’s side, extensive publicity and detailed explanatory notes are being prepared and provided to you. Everyone must take part in the referendum and express their views. If you want reform, you must go to the referendum and express your support for reform.”