Govt committed to preventing recurrence of such untoward incidents: FM

The government appreciated the Hindu community for concluding the festivities in a befitting spirit and also welcomed the overwhelming show of solidarity by people in general.
When the people of Bangladesh were celebrating the Durga Puja in a joyous mood, there emerged reports of attacks on Hindu religious sites and idols in different parts of the country.
The government "unequivocally condemned" those incidents and took "serious note of the reactions" from within and outside the Hindu community.
As an immediate measure, MoFA said, the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) forces were deployed in 22 districts of the country in aid of the civil administration.
PM's call
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina herself has assured of bringing the perpetrators to justice, including by taking recourse to technological means available with the law enforcement and investigative agencies.
She urged all concerned to exercise restraint under any provocation and refrain from spreading or acting on rumours.
The prime minister called upon all to maintain communal harmony at any cost.
Senior government leaders have visited a number of affected sites, and assured the Hindu community members of adequate protection and compensation for the damages incurred.
Some 71 cases have been filed in connection with these incidents.
The alleged mastermind behind the attacks in Cumilla has already been arrested, said the ministry of foreign affairs.
The government reiterated that communal harmony and peaceful co-existence are cornerstones of democratic polity. "For centuries, people from different faiths, ethnicities and religions have been living in this land in peace and harmony."
MoFA said Bangladesh's long-standing commitment to tolerance and inclusion is safeguarded by constitutional provisions.
While the supreme law of the land guarantees protection of all its citizens from any kind of discrimination and intolerance, the democratic governance of the country ensures enjoyment of fundamental rights of its citizens irrespective of their religions, beliefs and ethnicity.
"The government of Bangladesh strongly upholds that every religious community has the right to establish, maintain and manage its own religious institutions and perform religious rituals," MoFA said.
The government of Bangladesh, MoFA said, under the guidance of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has set an example by advocating the motto of “Each unto his or her religion, festivals are for all.”
Bangladesh is perhaps the only country where the major religious festivals of all religions are observed as public holidays, said the government.
The government has also been supporting different religious groups by setting up special trust funds for their well-being, MoFA said.
This year, on the occasion of Durga Puja, the prime minister donated Tk 30 million to the Hindu Kalyan Trust for the smooth observance of the festival.