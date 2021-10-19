Govt committed to preventing recurrence of such untoward incidents: FM

The government has urged all concerned to uphold the spirit of tolerance, inclusivity, peace and pluralism and stand guard against further efforts to malign the state institutions and tarnish the image of the country.

"The government remains committed to preventing the recurrence of such untoward incidents and would expect that further complication or misunderstanding would be averted through responsible and fact-based reporting through all media platforms," said the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

The government remains "concerned" that certain vested quarters are carrying out such pre-meditated attacks to gain some dubious political mileage.

"It’s regrettable that the local elements that had opposed Bangladesh’s independence 50 year ago are still propagating their toxic narratives to instigate violence, hatred and bigotry," MoFA said.

They are trying to undermine Bangladesh’s secular, non-communal and pluralistic credentials in the international context by deliberately targeting one of the biggest religious festivals of the country, it mentioned.