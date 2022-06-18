Bangladesh

Govt decides to shut markets after 8:00 pm

BSS
Shoppers browse dresses at a mall. File Photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked all concerned to take necessary measures to shut down shops, shopping malls, markets and kitchen markets across the country after 8:00 pm every day.

The instruction was given in a notification signed by the director general (administration) of Prime Minister’s office, Md Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui,on Friday night.

The notification was issued aimed at saving power and energy against the backdrop of worldwide continued price hike.

Secretaries of ministries and divisions concerned; such as public security division, commerce ministry, energy and mineral resources division, local government division, power division, industries ministry, department of inspection for factories and establishments, all the divisional commissioners, deputy inspector generals of police, deputy commissioners and superintendent of police of all divisions and districts have been asked to execute the order strictly in line with section 114 of the Bangladesh labour law-2006.

