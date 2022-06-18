Govt decides to shut markets after 8:00 pm

The notification was issued aimed at saving power and energy against the backdrop of worldwide continued price hike.
Secretaries of ministries and divisions concerned; such as public security division, commerce ministry, energy and mineral resources division, local government division, power division, industries ministry, department of inspection for factories and establishments, all the divisional commissioners, deputy inspector generals of police, deputy commissioners and superintendent of police of all divisions and districts have been asked to execute the order strictly in line with section 114 of the Bangladesh labour law-2006.