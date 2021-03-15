Govt dev projects in vortex of increasing time and cost

Certain government organisations are looking at the delay and inflated costs of development projects, officials said, and the government's political will is being put into question.

Whether there is any link with corruption behind this dismal scenario of the implementation of the projects has not yet been discussed.

Most of the development projects taken up by the government are failing to meet the deadlines and and are exceeding the estimated costs.

Against this backdrop, the deadlines are being extended while the quality of work is deteriorating, resulting in sufferings of the people.

The issue has come up for discussion after prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed dissatisfaction over the extension of the time frame and revision of allocations of development projects at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on 5 January this year.

The prime minister had raised such concern a month ago too.