Govt doesn’t want interference in internal matters

The state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam said, Bangladesh government has full authority over the country’s internal affairs and said Bangladesh doesn’t appreciate foreign interference in its internal matters.

The state minister said this to the reporters on Sunday noon in his reaction to the US Annual Human Rights report.

Shahriar Alam pointed out a number of discrepancies in the report saying, “There are certain things in this report which are miles away from the ground reality in Bangladesh. There are many things there which we outright reject, things which are unacceptable. Especially the topic of gay rights.”