Govt issues gazette notification waving VAT on edible oil

The government has waived Value Added Tax (VAT) on all types of edible oil in a bid to rein in the soaring prices of the essential commodity.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday, reports UNB.

The notification stated that this tax relief will be effective from Monday. Traders will get this facility till next 30 June.

The traders have been demanding withdrawal of VAT at the import stage, but the NBR notification did not say anything about import.