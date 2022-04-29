Govt issues special notification for Hajj this year

In order to apply for a visa by completing the new registration process for Hajj in 2022 in the shortest possible time, several instructions have been given in the notification.
It is said in the notification that pilgrims of registered government management for the year 2020 will complete the package transfer from any of the registration centers within 3 working days of the announcement of the Hajj package for the year 2022.
Therefore, by adjusting the package price paid in 2020, the remaining amount of any one package of 2022 will have to be deposited in Sonali Bank through voucher.
Within 3 days of package transfer/registration, government managed Hajj pilgrims have to submit their own passports at Hajj office in Dhaka without any failure at their own risk.
Hajj pilgrims registered for the year 2020 under private management will have to quickly determine the package announced by their respective agencies (not below the minimum government management package) and undertake hajj pilgrimage activities with the help of the agency by paying the remaining amount.
In order to ensure registration, those who want to go for Hajj under both public and private management should check the validity of the passport and keep the valid passport ready till at least 4 January 2023.
Those whose passports have expired or need to renew, will make their suitable passports on an urgent basis.
Hajj Pilgrim is asked to prepare multiple laminated copies of his or her vaccination certificate for using those throughout the Hajj journey after receiving the vaccines and the booster dose of the Covid-19.
Pilgrims who have received the Covid-19 Vaccine without registration or who do not have the vaccination information updated in the Surokkha application will need to receive the vaccination certificate by including information regarding vaccination in the app.
For any information regarding Hajj, all are advised to contact Hajj Office, Call Center of Dhaka by dialing 09602666707.
If anyone needs to know any information about Hajj, he or she can contact Abul Kashem Muhammad Shaheen, focal point deputy secretary (Hajj-1) of Hajj section, by dialing his mobile number: 01720-209599 or via e-mail: [email protected]