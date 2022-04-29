Govt issues special notification for Hajj this year

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a special notification today for those who want to go for Hajj in the upcoming 1443 Hijri or this year.

According to the notification, only persons below the age of 65 years (according to the passport whose date of birth is 1 July, 1957 and beyond) will be considered eligible for Hajj in 2022.

All the registered pilgrims in government and private management of 1441 Hijri or 2020 will get the opportunity to go for Hajj this year.

If any registered elderly pilgrim above 65 years of age (according to the passport, whose date of birth is 30 June, 1957 or earlier) in 2020 is interested to go for Hajj, he or she will get priority in zero quota.