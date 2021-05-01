Govt likely to resume public transport services before Eid : Quader

The government is considering the resumption of public transport services ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, said Obaidul Quader, the road, transport and bridges minister.
Addressing the media at his official residence on 1 May, the minister also urged the transport owners and workers not to resort to protests over the issue, UNB reports.
Public transport services were suspended in Bangladesh on 5 April, with the government announcing a countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
On 30 April, the transport owners' association urged the government to immediately resume bus services in the country.
The association also demanded food assistance for the unemployed transport workers.
