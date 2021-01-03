Govt mulls stopgap solution for 55,000 Rohingyas in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has taken a hard line regarding 55,000 Rohingyas living in the kingdom. They say these Rohingyas must be provided with Bangladeshi passports or face deportation. Since the situation has worsened, The Bangladesh government is considering passports for a section of the Rohingyas as a solution for the time being. A full list of those Rohingyas will be sought from the Saudi authorities, sources said.

An inter-ministerial committee has been formed recently to tackle the problem. It held the third meeting last week with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen in the chair. The meeting discussed the ways on how to resolve the deteriorating situation. Representative from different ministries including foreign, home, and expatriate welfare and oversees, joined the meeting.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo, a number of recommendations were made at the meeting, including engaging with the Saudi government, to solve the issue of 55,000 Rohingyas. Bangladesh wants the problem be solved and it attaching priority to the matter. A full list will be asked since Saudi government has not provided it yet. Once the list is received, it will be easier to address the problem.