‘Govt plans to relocate first batch of Rohingya to Bhashanchar after monsoon'

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Monday said that the government planned to relocate the first batch of Rohingya from Cox's Bazar to Bhashan Char after the monsoon.

He said this at a webinar organised by the Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) at the North South University in Dhaka.

However, the Bangladesh foreign secretary rejected the notion of local integration of forcibly displaced Rohingya people of Myanmar in Bangladesh. ‘The Bangladesh government rejects any notion of local integration of the Rohingya people in Bangladesh,” he said.