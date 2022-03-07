Govt seeks WHO nod for vaccinating children aged 5 and above: Health minister

The start of the drive for vaccinating primary school students depends on WHO approval, he said in replying to a question. Besides, the mega vaccination drive for administering second dose will begin on 28 March and will continue till 30 March.
Some 22 million people are likely to receive the second dose during the mega drive. A total of 220 million doses of Covid vaccines so far have been administered in the country covering 75 per cent of the population, he said.
An amount of Tk 400 billion has been spent for purchasing and administering Covid doses, he added.
Since the inauguration of the mass inoculation drive in Bangladesh on 7 February last year, some 86,844,218 people have been fully vaccinated with two shots and 12,54,90,996 people received their first doses till Sunday (6 March).
Besides, 4,253,378 people have received booster doses, the minister said.