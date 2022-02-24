Govt to facilitate Bangladeshis willing to return from Ukraine

When asked how they would be evacuated, the state minister said, "Bangladeshis have to reach Poland's border on their own. Arrangements for their stay are being made in Poland. We are considering whether they can be brought back in special aircraft."
Regarding visa of Poland, Shahriar Alam said, "Meanwhile, we have contacted with the Polish authority so that the Bangladeshis entering Poland are given on arrival visa. Bangladesh diplomats in Italy and Germany have been sent to Poland to assist in these activities."
About the impact on Bangladesh economy due to the Ukraine situation, the state minister said this cannot be said right now. However, price of commodities including energy will increase. Not only Bangladesh, other countries too will be affected by the Ukraine crisis.
With the assistance of Russia, Rooppur nuclear power plant is being built. About any impact on this, Shahriar Alam said its implementation has progressed to a great extent. It seems there will be no impact, he added.