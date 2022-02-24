Govt to facilitate Bangladeshis willing to return from Ukraine

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam said Bangladeshis are in a good state in Ukraine.

The government is taking steps to facilitate those who are willing to return home.

Shahriar Alam said this at his office on Thursday afternoon.

He said, "As per the news we have, there are around 500 Bangladeshis there. A WhatsApp group of 250 of them has already been created. Our Poland mission is maintaining contact with them round the clock."