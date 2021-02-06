Govt to file case against Al Jazeera: Foreign minister

The government is thinking of filing a case against Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera for broadcasting 'false and concocted' report titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men', foreign minister Abdul Momen has said.

The minister made the remark after attending a function at Banani Army Stadium on Saturday.

When asked about shutting down the broadcasting and filing a case, Momen said, "The public has realised that the news is false. We will point out where there is misinformation. We will file a case and we are working on that."

The foreign minister said, "Referring to the Al Jazeera report, we know our prime minister Sheikh Hasina. She had no bodyguard in her political career of 45 years. Now SSF guards her. Leaders and activists are her bodyguards. Maya bhai, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Tofail Ahmed, Amu bhai, all these people are her bodyguards."