Renowned economist professor Nurul Islam laid to rest

Renowned economist professor Nurul Islam was laid to rest in Washington DC of the United States.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Wednesday local time at Islamic Community Center mosque on River Road in Maryland -- where his family members, friends and well-wishers attended.
Later, he was laid to eternal rest at the George Washington graveyard.
Professor Nurul Islam, former deputy chairman of the first planning commission, breathed his last around 12:00 pm local time in Washington DC on Monday.
He was serving the duty of emeritus fellow of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI). He joined the institute in 1987 as senior policy adviser to the director general.
In his long professional career, he served as director general of the economic and social development department of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.
Besides, he was the teacher of economics department of Dhaka University and made the chairman of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).
Professor Nurul Islam achieved PhD from Harvard University after completing bachelor and masters in economics from Dhaka University.