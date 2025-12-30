Khaleda Zia’s janaza at Manik Mia Avenue, burial beside Ziaur Rahman
The funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza) of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held after Zuhr at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad complex and the adjoining Manik Mia Avenue, Dhaka tomorrow, Wednesday.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman.
A special meeting of the interim government’s advisory council was held on Tuesday at the state guest house Jamuna, chaired by chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attended the meeting as a special invitee and informed the council of the decisions regarding Khaleda Zia’s janaza and burial.
The meeting further decided that condolence books would be opened at Bangladesh missions abroad to mark the death of the former prime minister.
The information was later confirmed in a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.
Former prime minister Khaleda Zia passed away at 6:00 am today at Evercare Hospital in the capital, where she had been undergoing treatment.
According to the chief adviser’s press wing, the meeting began with all participants standing in silence for one minute in mourning the death of the three-time former prime minister, the uncompromising leader of the democratic movement, and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Special prayers were offered for the salvation of her soul, led by religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain.
The meeting decided to declare three days of state mourning from tomorrow, Wednesday, and to observe a one-day general public holiday tomorrow.
As part of the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast for three days at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions, educational institutions, all public and private buildings, as well as Bangladesh missions abroad.
In addition, special prayers and supplications will be held tomorrow in every mosque across the country seeking forgiveness for Khaleda Zia’s departed soul. Special prayers will also be organised at places of worship of other religions.
A formal condolence motion on the death of Khaleda Zia was adopted at the meeting, which was read out by adviser for environment, forest and climate change, and information and broadcasting, Syeda Rizwana Hasan.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who attended the meeting as a special invitee, expressed gratitude to the interim government on behalf of Khaleda Zia’s family and the party, and thanked the chief adviser for providing all necessary support, including security arrangements, for Khaleda Zia.
The chief adviser assured the meeting that the government would extend all necessary cooperation regarding Khaleda Zia’s funeral and burial.
Addressing the meeting, the chief adviser said, “Today, we have come together at a time of profound grief. The entire nation had been praying that Khaleda Zia would remain with us for many more years. We pray for the salvation of her soul and, on behalf of the nation, extend our condolences to her family. The government will provide all necessary assistance in connection with her janaza and burial.”
Recalling his last meeting with her, the chief adviser said, “I last met her on 21 November, on Armed Forces Day. She was in very high spirits that day and spoke with me at length. She enquired about my health and that of my wife. Although she herself was unwell, she remained deeply concerned about the well-being of others. At this critical juncture for the nation, when unity among all of us is essential, her presence was greatly needed. Her passing is an immense loss for the nation.”