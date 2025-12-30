Khaleda Zia’s janaza at Manik Mia Avenue, burial beside Ziaur Rahman

The information was later confirmed in a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia passed away at 6:00 am today at Evercare Hospital in the capital, where she had been undergoing treatment.

According to the chief adviser’s press wing, the meeting began with all participants standing in silence for one minute in mourning the death of the three-time former prime minister, the uncompromising leader of the democratic movement, and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Special prayers were offered for the salvation of her soul, led by religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain.

The meeting decided to declare three days of state mourning from tomorrow, Wednesday, and to observe a one-day general public holiday tomorrow.