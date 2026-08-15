An oeuvre of cultural diversity and affinity

Opening yesterday, Friday, the exhibition was a wonderful gift to the art lovers and artists alike in Bangladesh. It was an opportunity to appreciate the paint strokes and sketches of artists from Singapore as well as young artists from Bangladesh.

And a very special addition was the display of Bangladesh's renowned and celebrated artists like Rafiqun Nabi, Mohammad Eunus, Kanak Chapa Chakma, Jamal Ahmed and more.

The Singapore High Commission Chargé D'affaires Mitchel Lee in particular, deserves special thanks for this initiative to further strengthen ties between Singapore and Bangladesh through various sociocultural initiatives.

Earlier, the High Commission had hosted a Singaporean movie screening and other events in the same spirit of friendship and cooperation. These series of events are being hosted to commemorate Singapore's 61st National Day.

Kudos also goes to Alliance Française de Dhaka and its director François Chambraud for hosting such events throughout the year, a continued celebration of cultural ethos.