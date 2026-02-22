Prof Yunus returns to former role

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus returned to his previous duties on Sunday following an 18-month hiatus, during which he led Bangladesh’s interim government.

"A warm welcome to Professor Muhammad Yunus," said the Yunus Centre.

He was warmly received by his longtime colleagues upon arriving at the Yunus Centre at Telecom Bhaban at Mirpur in the morning.

Later, he attended meetings with Grameen organisations and Yunus Centre, managing directors and advisers.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Prize laureate also plans to return to his residence in Gulshan, Dhaka, by the end of this month