Christmas Day today
Christmas Day, marking the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, a Jewish preacher and religious leader of the first century, will be observed across the country on Thursday.
Christian community in Bangladesh, like elsewhere in the world, will celebrate the day with religious fervour and festivity.
Special prayers will be offered at churches, which will be illuminated for the occasion, while makeshift Christmas trees will be set up at homes, churches and mission centres across the country.
Elderly people of the community, attired with the outfit of Santa Claus, usually have fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.
Christmas Day is a public holiday.
In separate messages, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus extended their greetings to the Christian community on the occasion.
They wished peace, welfare and prosperity for all citizens of the country, including members of the Christian community.
President Shahabuddin, in his message, said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, where people of all faiths freely practice their religions and rituals. Christmas, the birthday of the great Jesus Christ, is the biggest religious festival of the Christian community.
He urged all to further strengthen this communal harmony and join the journey of building a modern and developed Bangladesh.
The President wished for peace, prosperity and well-being of all members of the Christian community.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, in his message said, Jesus came into the world with the message of peace, justice and the liberation of humanity.
Mentioning Bangladesh as a shining example of communal harmony, Prof Yunus said, "Since time immemorial, the people of this country have maintained cordial coexistence by respecting different religions, cultures and customs."
He expressed hope that the celebration of Christmas with due dignity and enthusiasm would further strengthen this bond of harmony.
The Chief Adviser called upon all Christians to come forward, inspired by patriotism and the great ideals of humanity, to help realise the dream of a New Bangladesh.
He wished peace, prosperity and well-being to all, including the Christian community.