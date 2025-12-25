Christmas Day today

Christmas Day, marking the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, a Jewish preacher and religious leader of the first century, will be observed across the country on Thursday.

Christian community in Bangladesh, like elsewhere in the world, will celebrate the day with religious fervour and festivity.

Special prayers will be offered at churches, which will be illuminated for the occasion, while makeshift Christmas trees will be set up at homes, churches and mission centres across the country.

Elderly people of the community, attired with the outfit of Santa Claus, usually have fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.