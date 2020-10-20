Growing in size, shrinking in standard

Most of the students get admitted to Dhaka University and study for the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) and other government jobs. They do not attach much importance studying the actual subject of the department to which they are admitted. And the opening of new departments had benefitted teachers of the ruling political party camp. They get the postings. There are allegations that teachers are appointed according to the loyalty towards the party. This consolidates the position of the ruling party supporters in the prevailing teacher politics.

Dhaka University has nothing to be proud of in its standard of education, research and innovation. It’s glory lies in the language movement, the war of liberation, the anti-autocracy movement, and student politics of the past.

The present vice chancellor Md Akhteruzzaman has his list of factors for which Dhaka University should be proud. This includes the size of the university, the low cost of education and the price of snacks like singara and samoosa. “It’s an amazing record!” he said at a virtual discussion on 2 October commemorating the 72nd anniversary of Dhaka University Alumni Association. He was referring to the large number of students at the university as well as the low fees.

The theme of the discussion was ‘100 years of Dhaka University, our pride and time to repay our debts’. The vice chancellor went on to say that foreign delegations are amazed at the size of Dhaka University. They say, “It’s a huge and massive university.”

Earlier, in January last year, the vice chancellor also boasted about how one could have a cup of tea, a singara, samoosa and potato chop for just Tk 10 at the TSC (Teacher-Student Centre) cafeteria. He said, “This is our pride, our heritage.” The university hardly can take credit for the low cost of education, tea and singara. After all, the money comes from the public’s pockets.