Chattogram-Dhaka fuel pipe line launched

Power, energy and mineral resources adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan has stressed on reducing waste of fuel and preventing corruption aimed at ensuring optimum use of the country’s limited resources.

Unusual expenditure against public projects has become a worrisome issue in ensuring balanced development of the country, he said while inaugurating the country’s first -ever underground Ctg-Dhaka pipe line facility to transport fuel oil here.

The event was held at the Dispatch Terminal in the city’s Patenga area this morning.

In this context, the adviser focused on the delay of the pipe line construction project, which was supposed to be completed in 2020 saying costs behind road infrastructure projects in South Asia are higher compared to other countries in the world.

Addressing the event, Fouzul Kabir expressed satisfaction over successful execution of such an important facility and said this facility will ensure technological advancement in the fuel and energy sector.

He stressed the importance of reducing corruption and waste of fuel to facilitate technological progress and create a favourable environment for growth.