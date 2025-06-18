212 fresh dengue cases reported in 24hrs

A total of 212 new dengue cases were reported across the country in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 6,678 since the beginning of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 197 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.

Currently, 761 dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The number of deaths remained at 30, with no new fatalities reported during this period.