Dengue more fatal for women

According to data from press releases on the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) website, more men in the country are affected by dengue fever compared to women.

However, when it comes to the death toll, a higher number of women have succumbed to the disease.

The analysis also reveals that the working population is particularly susceptible to dengue, with a significant portion of the infected patients falling within the age group of 18 to 40 years.

Specifically, around 63.5 per cent of the infected individuals are male, and this year, out of the 167 reported deaths, 95 were women. Additionally, approximately half of all the infected patients belong to the age range of 18 to 40 years.