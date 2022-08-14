Tk 10 rice a kg to be sold at Tk 15 a kg from 1 Sep

The minister said the allotment of rice at the open market sale (OMS) has been doubled – which would help around 40 to 50 million people survive.
Sadhan Chandra said the rice will be sold at the open market countrywide through 2,013 dealers, who would get two tonnes of rice to sell per day, a tonne more than the previous amount.
He said, "The rice price will be stable once the sale of rice starts in OMS and under the food-friendly programme from 1 September simultaneously. We have the government stock and we hoard for the people."
The minister said consumers enlisted under the food freidnly programme will get 30 kg rice a month at Tk 15 per kg. The assistant programme by the food ministry started in the 2016-17 fiscal to help five million families.