Guerilla on the Newsweek cover

The fighter

It was the afternoon of 20 January this year. Hebzul Bari was to come to a shopping centre in Tongi of Gazipur City Corporation area. He arrived in a black jacket and red tie. He was thin and tall, his hair and beard tinged orange with henna. The 21-year-old young man on the Newsweek cover was now 71. Despite his years, his words and manner still held that bright spark of youth.

After exchanging greetings, we walked towards the Tongi Pilot School and College. He told me that he had been living in Tongi for about 25 years now. He had five children, four of whom were married. He and his family were doing well.

The war

Hebzul Bari had joined the police in 1969 and was posted to Chattogram. Then the Liberation War broke out and he joined up with the 4th East Bengal Regiment. From 25 to 28 March he fought against the Baloch Regiment. During the four days of the battle, food and ammunition were running out and the freedom fighters were struggling. At the directives of Major Ziaur Rahman, fighters held back from their attack for a few days. In that time, news reached Hebzul Bari's village home in Brahmanhata of Nabinagar, Brahmanbaria that he had died.

So the next day his family was in for a surprise when he turned up at home. He is the youngest of 11 siblings. He stayed at home for a few days them went to the headquarters of Sector 2 in Meghalaya, India. From there he went to Ampinagar for a month's training in mortar shelling. He was next sent to Major Haider and Commander Mohammad Abdul Aziz, Bir Pratik's group in Dhaka city for mortar shelling. He took part in an operation in Dhaka under Mohammad Abdul Aziz. Hebzul Bari was a lance nayek and section commander at the time. Some of the notable attacks he had carried out at the time were at Dhaka cantonment, the naval headquarters, Ichhapura, Gausia army camp, the Demra ferry ghat, Bashabo, Rampura, Badda, Gulshan, Shahzadpur, Rampura television station and more.

The Newsweek cover

Hebzul Bari had a lot more of memories to share of the various operations in Dhaka. But how did the Newsweek cover come about?

"It was around October or November in 1971. Two foreign journalists and a photographer came to the Ichhapura camp at around 11 in the morning. Commander Abdul Aziz directed us to cooperate with them. We got ready," recalls Bari.

Icchapura is an area in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj. There was a freedom fighters' camp there and that is where these journalists had turned up.

Hebzul Bari went on to say, "We were given lungis and shirts in India and would wear those most of the time. That is when 12 or 13 of us followed the journalists and took up battle stance. They took our photographs.

The Sten gun Hebzul is holding in the picture belonged to one of his co-fighters. Hebzul Bari said, "You can see a blurry image of someone else in picture. That's MA Akkas of Muradnagar in Cumilla." Inquiries revealed MA Akkas is seriously unwell at present.