Children with measles face 5 kinds of complications
The World Health Organization (WHO) states that children infected with measles generally face five major types of complications.
These complications can also lead to death. Meanwhile, child health specialists warn that measles can cause serious harm to children’s health, with some effects potentially becoming permanent.
According to the organisation’s detailed description of the disease, measles can result in impaired vision, severe diarrhoea and dehydration, ear infections, and serious respiratory problems including pneumonia.
In addition, encephalitis may occur, causing inflammation of the brain and increasing the risk of brain damage.
Data from the Directorate General of Health Services indicate that, so far, 264 children have died from measles.
Higher risk among vulnerable children
The World Health Organization explains that children with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to measles.
Those who have not been vaccinated, or whose immunity has not developed even after vaccination, face a higher risk.
Physicians from the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute and the Infectious Diseases Hospital report that children with measles often develop pneumonia, suffer from ear infections, experience malnutrition, and in many cases develop ulcers inside the mouth, particularly in the jaw area.
Child health specialist and former Chairman of the Pediatrics Department at Dhaka Medical College, Abid Hossain Mollah, told Prothom Alo, “After a child is infected with measles, the level of vitamin A in the body decreases. When vitamin A levels fall, the eyes become dry, which can damage vision.”
Experts state that vitamin A deficiency can lead to night blindness. Children who are already malnourished and deficient in vitamin A are at greater risk; if they contract measles, their condition can worsen significantly, potentially leading to visual impairment.
The World Health Organization also notes that encephalitis may occur in children with measles.
“In such cases, children may develop a form of epilepsy. They may suffer from seizures,” Abid Hossain Mollah added.
Furthermore, the World Health Organization warns that contracting measles during pregnancy can be dangerous for the mother.
It may result in premature birth, and in such cases, the baby is often born with low birth weight.
Despite the risk of these long-term complications, there is limited discussion about them among the general public and even within the health sector.
There is little visible government initiative to raise awareness or promote caution. Similarly, citizen-led or non-governmental programmes addressing this issue remain scarce.
Mushtuq Husain, former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told Prothom Alo, “When a malnourished child is admitted to hospital, they must be given high-dose vitamin A. The mother should also receive vitamin A so that the child can obtain it through breast milk. Families of poor children affected by measles must receive support from local government, local NGOs, or social welfare programmes so that malnutrition can be addressed. Overall, comprehensive measures are essential to improve the country’s nutritional status.”