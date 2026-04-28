Children with measles face 5 kinds of complications

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that children infected with measles generally face five major types of complications.

These complications can also lead to death. Meanwhile, child health specialists warn that measles can cause serious harm to children’s health, with some effects potentially becoming permanent.

According to the organisation’s detailed description of the disease, measles can result in impaired vision, severe diarrhoea and dehydration, ear infections, and serious respiratory problems including pneumonia.

In addition, encephalitis may occur, causing inflammation of the brain and increasing the risk of brain damage.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services indicate that, so far, 264 children have died from measles.