E-passport services launched at Bangladesh mission in Addis Ababa

The Bangladesh Embassy in Addis Ababa has officially launched e-passport services, marking a significant step toward improving consular facilities for expatriate Bangladeshis living in Ethiopia and nearby countries.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon with Bangladesh's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Air Vice Marshal Sitwat Nayeem, attending as the chief guest.

Among the special guests were Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Monjur-E-Elahi, Deputy Project Director of the Implementation of e-Passport and Automated Border Control Management in Bangladesh Project, Shihab Uddin Khan, Director (Finance and Administration) and M. Anwar Parvez, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs.