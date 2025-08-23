Veteran journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin passes away
Senior journalist and former editor of the Daily Naya Diganta Alamgir Mohiuddin died at a hospital in the capital on Saturday. He was 83.
Alamgir, who was undergoing treatment at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital (AKMMCH) for various health complications, breathed his last at 1:30pm, according to his family.
He is survived by two daughters. His wife passed away four years ago.
Born in Natore, he studied at Chanchkoir Nazim Uddin High School and later completed higher secondary at Rajshahi College.
He earned his bachelor's degree in English from Rajshahi University.
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam expressed profound shock at his death and prayed for his eternal salvation.