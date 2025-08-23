Veteran journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin passes away

Senior journalist and former editor of the Daily Naya Diganta Alamgir Mohiuddin died at a hospital in the capital on Saturday. He was 83.

Alamgir, who was undergoing treatment at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital (AKMMCH) for various health complications, breathed his last at 1:30pm, according to his family.

He is survived by two daughters. His wife passed away four years ago.