High Court: 23 additional judges take oath
Twenty three additional judges appointed at the High Court (HC) were sworn in on Wednesday.
Chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath around 11:00 am.
With the new appointments, the number of judges at the High Court division has been raised to 101.
Supreme Court registrar general Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan moderated the swearing in, where justices of the High Court and Appellate divisions, attorney general Md. Asaduzzaman, Supreme Court Bar Association president AM Mahbub Uddih Khokon and families of the newly appointed judges were present.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the appointments for two years in line with article 98 of the constitution, a law and justice division gazette notification said Tuesday night.
Signed by law secretary Md. Golam Rabbani, the notification said the appointment will come into effect from the date of their oath.
The 23 new additional judges are -- Md Golam Martuza Mazumder, Syed Enayet Hossain, Md Monsur Alam, Syed Jahed Mansur, KM Rasheduzzaman Raja, Md Zabid Hossain, Mubina Asaf, Qazi Waliul Islam, Ainun Nahar Siddiqua, Md Abdul Mannan, Tamanna Rahman, Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud, Md Hamidur Rahman, Nasrin Akter, Sathika Hossain, Syed Mohammad Tajrul Hossain, Md Toufik Inam, Eusuf Abdullah Sumon, Sheikh Tahsin Ali, Foyej Ahmed, Md Sogir Hossain, Shikder Mahmudur Razee and Debashish Roy Chowdhury.