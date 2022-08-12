Tea workers union calls countrywide strike sine die from Saturday

The workers of Sreemangal in Moulvibazar organised a rally on Friday. At that time, Tea Workers Union organising secretary Bijoy Hazra told Prothom Alo that "We have talked to the workers of different tea gardens. They said they will not join the work from tomorrow, Saturday, if the wage is not raised. They are ready to die to realise their demand as they are suffering immensely in this life of slavery."
"We haven't received any assurance from the owners over increasing the wage. All workers in Chattogram and Sylhet are ready to take to the streets. We will not accept the excuse of the owners. Nobody will be to thwart the movement of the workers", he warned.
Tea worker Rina Kalindi said, "We work hard, but we don’t receive fair wages. The prices of essential commodities are increasing every day, but our wage remains same. We will not join the work if we don’t get Tk 300 as wage."