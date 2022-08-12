Tea workers union calls countrywide strike sine die from Saturday

Bangladesh Tea Workers Union has called a strike sine die from Saturday in 231 tea gardens across the country, including Chattogram and Sylhet.

The union urged the workers to take to the streets refraining from working at garden to realise their demands.

Bangladesh Tea-Workers Union’s acting general secretary Nipen Paul confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo around 4:30pm on Friday.

From Tuesday, the workers have been observing work abstention for two hours daily to press home their several demands, including the wage hike.