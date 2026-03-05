Khaleda Zia, 14 individuals, 5 institutions to receive Independence Award
The government has decided to confer the Independence Award for 2026 on 15 distinguished individuals and five institutions, including former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, in recognition of their glorious and outstanding contributions at the national level.
Khaleda Zia has been nominated for the award for her overall contributions to nation-building, including in the areas of independence, democracy, and women’s education.
Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani told this to journalists today, Thursday, after the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
The other 14 individuals nominated for the Independence Award are: Major Mohammad Abdul Jalil (posthumous) for the Liberation War; Professor Zohurul Karim for science and technology; Ashraf Siddiqui (posthumous) for literature; Hanif Sanket (AKM Hanif) and Bashir Ahmed (posthumous) for culture; Jobera Rahman (Linu) for sports; Zafrullah Chowdhury (posthumous), Md Saidul Haque, and Maherin Chowdhury (posthumous) for social service; Kazi Fazlur Rahman (posthumous) for public administration; Mohammad Abdul Baki, Professor M A Rahim, and Professor Sukomal Barua for research and training; and Abdul Mukit Majumder (Mukit Majumder Babu) for environmental conservation.
The five institutions are Faujdarhat Cadet College for contributions to the Liberation War; Dhaka Medical College Hospital for medical science; Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation for rural development; SOS Children’s Villages International in Bangladesh for social service; and Gonoshasthaya Kendra for social service.