Khaleda Zia, 14 individuals, 5 institutions to receive Independence Award

The government has decided to confer the Independence Award for 2026 on 15 distinguished individuals and five institutions, including former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, in recognition of their glorious and outstanding contributions at the national level.

Khaleda Zia has been nominated for the award for her overall contributions to nation-building, including in the areas of independence, democracy, and women’s education.

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani told this to journalists today, Thursday, after the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.