July Charter signing ceremony rescheduled for 17 Oct

The signing ceremony of the July National Charter has been rescheduled for 17 October to ensure greater public participation in the event.

"The signing ceremony of the July National Charter will be held on 17 October, instead of 15 October. The decision to shift the event to the weekend was made to ensure greater public participation," said a press release of the Chief Adviser's Press Wing here this evening.

It said the decision was taken at a meeting of the National Consensus Commission held at the State Guest House Jamuna today with Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.