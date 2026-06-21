PM leaves for Malaysia on maiden overseas visit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left for Malaysia on Sunday (21 june) afternoon on his first overseas visit since taking office, aiming to strengthen economic ties, boosting investment, expand labour market opportunities and deepen strategic cooperation.

A special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and members of the accompanying delegation departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:45pm for Kuala Lumpur, said his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.

“Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is travelling to Malaysia on his first state visit at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. It is a two-day tour. From Malysia, he will go to China on a four-day official visit," he said.