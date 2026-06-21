PM leaves for Malaysia on maiden overseas visit
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left for Malaysia on Sunday (21 june) afternoon on his first overseas visit since taking office, aiming to strengthen economic ties, boosting investment, expand labour market opportunities and deepen strategic cooperation.
A special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and members of the accompanying delegation departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:45pm for Kuala Lumpur, said his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.
“Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is travelling to Malaysia on his first state visit at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. It is a two-day tour. From Malysia, he will go to China on a four-day official visit," he said.
The Prime Minister is leading a 23-member high-level delegation that includes Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, Adviser on Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Mahdi Amin and Adviser on Defence AKM Shamsul Islam.
Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar saw the Prime Minister off at the VVIP lounge of the airport.
Of them, Abdus Sattar is also accompanying Tarique Rahman as a member of his delegation.
Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibly, diplomats from the Malaysian and Chinese missions in Dhaka, and senior government officials were also present.
At the airport, Saleh Shibly said several ministers of the government, chiefs of three services, ruling party leaders and government officials used to see the Prime Minster off at the airport during his/her foreign trip in the past.
However, under the updated protocol announced following Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s directive, the senior-most minister of the Cabinet, the Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad, the Cabinet Secretary, and the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary are now required to be present at the airport on such occasions.
The flight is scheduled to land at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 8:45pm local time, where Tarique Rahman will be welcomed by Malaysian authorities with a formal reception.
Officials said expanding access to the Malaysian labour market remains Bangladesh's top priority during the visit.
Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam at a press briefing in Dhaka on Saturday said the Prime Minister will be accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Malaysian Prime Minister's Office, Perdana Putra, in Putrajaya on Monday.
A restricted meeting will be held between Tarique Rahman and Anwar Ibrahim before the two leaders lead the respective delegations at a bilateral meeting there.
Discussions will be held on establishing greater cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including trade and investment, energy, halal economy, semiconductor industry, agriculture and education, and people-to-people contact.
In particular, the issues of recruiting new Bangladeshi workers in various sectors in Malaysia, hiring more professionals, ensuring facilities and benefits for Bangladeshi workers and developing their skills will be discussed with importance.
Following the bilateral meeting, the two Prime Ministers will witness the exchange of documents between the two countries before a joint press conference in Perdana Putra.
One Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cultural cooperation is expected to be signed, while a Terms of Reference is likely to be exchanged with Malaysia to initiate negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), said the foreign secretary.
The Malaysian Prime Minister will host a luncheon at his official residence, Seri Perdana Complex, in honour of his Bangladeshi counterpart.
After concluding his Malaysia visit, Tarique Rahman will leave Kuala Lumpur for Dalian, China, on Monday afternoon to attend the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF), widely known as the Summer Davos, and hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings.
During the China visit, Bangladesh and China are expected to sign 15-17 bilateral instruments, including 13 MoUs, two agreements, one action plan and one protocol, officials said.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and President Xi Jinping.
Tarique Rahman is expected to return home on 26 June, wrapping up his first overseas visit as the head of government.