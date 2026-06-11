4 youths from Patgram trafficked to Russia’s ‘war zone’

Four friends from Patgram in Lalmonirhat set out for Russia after borrowing heavily in hope of earning enough to improve their families’ financial conditions. Instead, they have reportedly ended up in an undisclosed military camp in Russia.

Allegations have emerged that a recruiting agency named RS International, based in Uttara, Dhaka, sold them to a Russian “mercenary force” after promising jobs in garment factories and IT firms.

The four young men are Nazmul Alam (21) of Tepurgari, Mehedi Hasan (21), Al Amin (20) of Sardarpara, and Abdullah Al Mamun (22). In a video recently circulated on social media, Abdullah Al Mamun claimed that although they had been promised jobs at a drone manufacturing facility, they were instead being prepared for deployment to a war zone after completing 15 days of training.

According to family members, several local individuals collected Tk 900,000 from each of the four men by promising lucrative jobs in Russia. Through RS International, they were sent to Moscow via Bahrain on 8 May. Upon arrival, their passports, visas, and mobile phones were allegedly confiscated. They later managed to contact their families using someone else’s phone and informed them of their situation.