Former National Press Club president Shawkat Mahmud arrested
Former president of the National Press Club and the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), journalist Shawkat Mahmud, has been detained from in front of his residence today, Sunday.
He was taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Muhammad Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of the DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division, told Prothom Alo that details about where Shawkat Mahmud was detained from and in connection with which case would be disclosed shortly.
A new political party called 'Janata Party Bangladesh' was launched in April.
The party’s chairman is film actor Ilias Kanchan, and its secretary general is Shawkat Mahmud. He was previously a vice chairman of the BNP.