Gazette published asking Hasina, 99 others to appear before court
The government has published a gazette notification asking 100 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and son Sajib Wazed Joy to appear before the court to face trial.
The gazette signed by Senior Special Judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court Zakir Hossain Galib was published on 3 July, summoning Hasina and the other accused to appear before the court in connection with six cases related to Purbachal plot scam.
The Public Prosecutor (PP) of the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Mir Ahmed Ali Salam today told BSS that the trial court on 1 July last instructed the authorities concerned to publish the gazette, asking the accused to appear before the court on 20 July.
The court will start the trial against the accused after the scheduled date, if they fail to appear before the court on or before the date, the PP added.
ACC Deputy Director Salah Uddin on 14 January filed a case against eight people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her alleged involvement in allotting a plot of 10-katha land for her in Purbachal New Town Project by misusing power and through corruption.
The ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya as the Investigation Officer of the case on 10 March submitted charge sheet before the court against 12 people including the ousted prime minister.
The ACC on 14 January filed another case against 15 people including Sajib Wazed Joy and his mother Sheikh Hasina and submitted the charge sheet of the case against 17 people including Joy and his mother on 10 March.
The ACC on 13 January filed another case against 15 accused including Sheikh Rehana, her elder sister Sheikh Hasina and daughter Tulip Rizwana Siddique for allocating a plot of 10-katha land in Purbachal New Town Project through corruption and misusing power. The ACC later on 10 March submitted a charge sheet of the case to the court accusing 17 people including Sheikh Rehana, Sheikh Hasina and Tulip Siddique.
The anti graft body on 13 January lodged another case against 16 people including Azmina Siddique, her elder sister Tulip Siddique and maternal aunt Sheikh Hasina for grabbing a plot of 10-katha land in the same project area and submitted a charge sheet of the case against 18 people on 10 March last.
The ACC also filed another case against 16 people including Radwan Mujib Siddique, his sister Tulip Siddique and maternal Aunt Sheikh Hasina on 13 January for the allocation of a 10-katha plot in the Purbachal project and submitted the charge sheet of the case accusing 18 people on 10 March last.
The commission on 12 January filed another case against 16 people including Saima Wazed Putul and her mother Sheikh Hasina for the allotment of a plot of 10-katha land in Purbachal project and submitted the charge sheet of the case against 18 people on 10 March.
A total of 16 people were shown as the prosecution witnesses of those cases.