Gazette published asking Hasina, 99 others to appear before court

The government has published a gazette notification asking 100 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and son Sajib Wazed Joy to appear before the court to face trial.

The gazette signed by Senior Special Judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court Zakir Hossain Galib was published on 3 July, summoning Hasina and the other accused to appear before the court in connection with six cases related to Purbachal plot scam.

The Public Prosecutor (PP) of the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Mir Ahmed Ali Salam today told BSS that the trial court on 1 July last instructed the authorities concerned to publish the gazette, asking the accused to appear before the court on 20 July.

The court will start the trial against the accused after the scheduled date, if they fail to appear before the court on or before the date, the PP added.

ACC Deputy Director Salah Uddin on 14 January filed a case against eight people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her alleged involvement in allotting a plot of 10-katha land for her in Purbachal New Town Project by misusing power and through corruption.