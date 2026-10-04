We excel at ousting dictators, yet remain incapable of building democratic institutions: Mahfuz Anam

The ability to overthrow autocratic rulers is a unique characteristic of the people of Bangladesh, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam said on Sunday.

“We have almost an enviable capacity to dismantle dictatorship. But unfortunately, we have again almost an inexhaustible capacity not to be able to build a democracy after we dismantle a dictatorship... The fundamental reason is excessive politicisation of every institution,” he observed.

The remarks came on the second day of the three-day Bay of Bengal Conversation 2026, organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, today, Sunday.

Mahfuz Anam was a panellist at a session titled ‘Do We Know How to Govern?’, held in the afternoon.