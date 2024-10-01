Advisers must submit income, asset statements
The interim government has introduced a new policy, making it mandatory for advisers and equivalent individuals to submit their income and asset statements. The same applies to their spouses if they have other sources of income.
The cabinet division promulgated the policy on disclosure of statement of income and assets of interim government advisers and persons of equivalent rank - 2024 on Tuesday.
As per the policy, advisers to the interim government and individuals with equal ranks are now required to submit detailed statements of their income and assets annually. They will submit it to the chief adviser via the cabinet division, within 15 working days of their income tax return submission.
If their spouses have other sources of income, they will have to submit separate statements to the chief adviser. The policy has also incorporated a format for filing the statements.
Earlier, the government announced that all government officials and employees are required to submit their asset statements annually by 31 December. The deadline is 30 November for the current year.
There are around 1.5 million government employees across the country. As per the policy, they must submit their statements through their respective ministries, or directorates.