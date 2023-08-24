PM holds bilateral meetings with four presidents

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today held bilateral meetings with heads of the state of four countries on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit here.

The bilateral meetings between Sheikh Hasina and Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, president of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, president of Tanzania Saima Sulluhu and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi were held at Sandton Convention Centre.

During the meetings, the premier called for larger investment from the countries and put emphasis on enhancement of bilateral and trade relations for mutual benefits.