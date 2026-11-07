Motorcyclist says crane crushed them while they were waiting at traffic signal

The driver sitting on the motorcycle is Md Faruk Mia, and the passenger is ABM Ahsanullah Arif. They are waiting for the green light at the signal.

Driver Faruk Mia told Prothom Alo on Saturday, "While we were at the signal, a large crane approached from the back and came over the motorcycle through the middle of the road. Part of the crane fell on the body of the motorcycle passenger, Arif."

Faruk Mia further mentioned that he somehow survived. Arif was seriously injured. The flesh from his hips to his legs was torn off. The part below the knee of his right leg was crushed.

Ahsanullah Arif, who was an engineer by profession, died after receiving treatment for five days at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The accident occurred on 18 October at the FDC intersection in the capital. The crane was being used for construction work on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway in the area adjacent to Hatirjheel and Panthakunja Park.