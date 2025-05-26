Over 20,000 uniforms of KNF seized in Chattogram, 3 arrested

The detective branch (DB) of police seized 20,300 sets of uniform that the law enforcement said belonged to armed hill rebel group, Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), from an apparel factory in Nayarhat area of Chattogram last week.

The law enforcement seized the uniforms from Ringvo Apparels in the small hours of 18 May and arrested three suspects including the factory owner in this connection.

The police filed a case where it has been said that the order was placed at a cost of Tk 20 million (2 crore).