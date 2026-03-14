PM for joint efforts to build peaceful Bangladesh for all

Highlighting Bangladesh’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday stressed on collective efforts to build a safe and peaceful country for all.

“Today (Saturday), we, people of all religions, are sitting together here. We are in one row. This is the timeless tradition of our Bangladesh. No one should be allowed to create divisions among us,” he said.

The premier added: “Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians—together we will build a peaceful Bangladesh. We will build a safe state and a safe society for all, which is expected by the people of all classes and profession”.