PM for joint efforts to build peaceful Bangladesh for all
Highlighting Bangladesh’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday stressed on collective efforts to build a safe and peaceful country for all.
“Today (Saturday), we, people of all religions, are sitting together here. We are in one row. This is the timeless tradition of our Bangladesh. No one should be allowed to create divisions among us,” he said.
The premier added: “Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians—together we will build a peaceful Bangladesh. We will build a safe state and a safe society for all, which is expected by the people of all classes and profession”.
Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, made the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the monthly honorariums scheme for imams, muazzins and khadems of mosques, and heads and assistant heads of other religious institutions across the country.
At the event, he opened the programme by pressing the button of IBAS system to send the honorariums to the bank accounts of respective beneficiaries through EFT system under a pilot scheme at a function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.
About the government’s newly launched programme, the premier said 16,992 religious leaders from 4,908 mosques, 990 temples and 144 Buddhist monasteries have started receiving monthly honorariums from today under the first phase of the pilot scheme.
Noting that everyone will be included under this programme in phases, he said the main objective of these government economic programmes for people of different classes and professions is to make citizens economically self-reliant.
Tarique Rahman also encouraged religious leaders to engage in economic and social activities alongside their religious responsibilities and assured them that the government would extend full support for such initiatives.
He announced that the government has decided to include one imam or khatib or religious leader from other faiths in the law and order committees at every district and upazila.
LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke at the function as the guest of honor and prime minister’s adviser for Public Administration and president of the cell formed to implement the honorarium providing programme Md Ismail Zabiullah attended the function as the special guest with Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain (Kaikobad) in the chair.
Secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry Munshi Alauddin Al Azad delivered the welcome address at the function.
Shaykh-e-Charmonai Mufti Syed Fayzul Karim, Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Mufti Muhibbullahil Baki, Pesh Imam, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque; Mufti Saiful Islam, Khatib, Dhanmondi Taqwa Mosjid; valiant freedom fighter Uday Sankar Chakraborty, general secretary of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Kurigram; Dharma Mitra Mahathero, head of the International Buddhist Monastery, Dhaka; and Archbihop Bejoy N D'Cruze, OMI, Archbishop of Dhaka; spoke at the function.
Highlighting the responsibilities of the citizens, Tarique Rahman said, "If we, as citizens, properly fulfill our responsibilities towards the state and society from our respective positions, I hope that in the next 10 years, we will be able to see a politically and economically self-reliant Bangladesh, In-Sha-Allah".
Noting that the government wants to build the country on a strong foundation by ensuring the political and economic empowerment of every citizen, he said, "If citizens are kept weak, the state can never be strong".
"Therefore, we want to establish our country on such a strong foundation by ensuring the political and economic empowerment of every citizen so that no more fascism or the evil forces of subjugation can take away the freedom of the people," the premier added.
Stating that the proclaimer of the country's independence Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman had opened the 'Imam Training Academy' for the first time in the country, he said there are about 350,000 mosques in the country, adding that apart from the mosques, there are also religious institutions of other religions.
"We want to turn these mosques and the religious institutions (of other faiths) across the country into centers of religious, social and moral education programmes," the Prime Minister asserted.
Recalling that during the government of Begum Khaleda Zia in 1993, the 'Mosque-based Children and Mass Education' programme was launched in the country, he said apart from giving honorarium to imam, muazzins and khadems, the present government is also planning on how to utilize their capabilities for national development.