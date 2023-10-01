Throat-slit bodies of couple, their child recovered from Ashulia

The police have recovered the throat-slit bodies of a couple and their son from a six-storeyed building in the Jamgara area of Ashulia in Dhaka.
They are believed to have been murdered at least three days ago as the bodies were emitting strong stench.
The deceased are Muktar Hossain, 50, from Pirganj of Thakurgaon; his wife Shahida Begum, 40, from Rajshahi; and their son Mehedi Hasan, 12. The couple would work in a garment factory in Ashulia.
Smelling a strong stench on Saturday evening, the neighbours went to the flat on the third floor and found the woman and her son dead in the bedroom. The main door was not locked from inside, according to local and police sources.
On information, the police went there and recovered the throat-slit bodies of the duo. They later found the father's body tied with a towel on a bed in another room.
Sub-inspector Zohab Ali of Ashulia police station said they went to the spot on information and recovered the bodies.
However, the motive behind the murder could not be known immediately, he added.