Islami Chhatra Shibir violates the unwritten agreement of July

“After the mass uprising in July, we were part of an unwritten agreement. We knew we would have many differences, but we agreed that they would be expressed through democratic processes. Following a long struggle against fascism, the July uprising gave us hope that the culture of attacking and filing cases against political opponents would not return. But Shibir has broken that unwritten agreement.”

These remarks were made by leaders of the Bangladesh Student Federation at the press conference.

The federation's president, Moshiur Rahman Khan Richard, condemned recent attacks by Islami Chhatra Shibir on the Democratic Student Alliance's programmes at Rajshahi University and in Chattogram.

Speaking about Islami Chhatra Shibir, Student Federation President Moshiur Rahman Richard said, “They attacked programmes of the Democratic Student Alliance at Rajshahi University and in Chattogram in the presence of the police. In Chattogram, when one person was detained for the attack, a mob was created at the police station. We strongly condemn and protest these attacks and demand that the attackers be immediately identified and brought to justice.”