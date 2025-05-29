Islami Chhatra Shibir violates the unwritten agreement of July
“After the mass uprising in July, we were part of an unwritten agreement. We knew we would have many differences, but we agreed that they would be expressed through democratic processes. Following a long struggle against fascism, the July uprising gave us hope that the culture of attacking and filing cases against political opponents would not return. But Shibir has broken that unwritten agreement.”
These remarks were made by leaders of the Bangladesh Student Federation at the press conference.
The federation's president, Moshiur Rahman Khan Richard, condemned recent attacks by Islami Chhatra Shibir on the Democratic Student Alliance's programmes at Rajshahi University and in Chattogram.
Speaking about Islami Chhatra Shibir, Student Federation President Moshiur Rahman Richard said, “They attacked programmes of the Democratic Student Alliance at Rajshahi University and in Chattogram in the presence of the police. In Chattogram, when one person was detained for the attack, a mob was created at the police station. We strongly condemn and protest these attacks and demand that the attackers be immediately identified and brought to justice.”
At the press conference, the Student Federation also demanded that 4 per cent of the GDP be allocated to the education sector and called for the formation of an Education Reform Commission.
Richard said, “Following the long anti-fascist struggle, the July uprising by students and the public led to the fall of fascist Sheikh Hasina. Under her prolonged fascist rule, all state institutions and the education system of Bangladesh have collapsed. As a result, democratic transformation of the state has become a key agenda of the people. After the fall of fascist Hasina, we have seen that reform commissions have been formed to rebuild state institutions.”
“It is deeply regrettable that no reform commission has been formed for the education sector. Yet, qualitative changes in our education system are essential for nation-building. On behalf of the Student Federation, we have launched a national campaign to collect signatures and hold education dialogues across the country, demanding 4 per cent of GDP in the 2025–26 budget be allocated to education, along with meaningful reforms and the establishment of an Education Reform Commission. People from various walks of life—including teachers, students, and parents—have spontaneously expressed their moral support for our demands," he added.
The press conference was moderated by Sykot Arif, General Secretary of the Student Federation. Farhana Muna, Finance Secretary, Armanul Haque, Convener of the Dhaka University chapter and Al-Amin Rahman, President of the Dhaka city chapter, among others, were present.