Police arrest Desh TV MD Arif Hasan
The police have arrested the managing director of satellite channel Desh TV, Arif Hasan, in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.
Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) media and public relation wing, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying he was arrested on Saturday night.
“Desh TV MD Arif Hasan has been arrested in an attempt-to-murder case at the airport police station. He will be produced before the court on Sunday,” he said.