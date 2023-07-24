EU special representative for human rights arrives in Dhaka with ‘wide-ranging’ agenda

Earlier, acting foreign secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshed Alam received Gilmore upon his arrival in Dhaka.

“Wide-ranging agenda ahead including meetings with the government, civil society and a visit to the Rohingya camps,” said the EU Ambassador.

He will discuss issues of mutual interests, especially rights issues.

Gilmore is visiting at the invitation of the government of Bangladesh.

During his six-day visit, Gilmore will hold meetings with concerned government officials over the Rohingya issue and will visit refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.